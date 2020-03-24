REPORTS: Packers and WR Devin Funchess agree to deal

The Green Bay Packers are bringing in some receiving help via free agency, according to the NFL Network.

They're reporting the Packers and Devin Funchess have agreed to a deal to bring the free agent to Green Bay.

Funchess signed with the Indianapolis Colts last season on a one-year deal, but he suffered a clavicle injury in week one that kept him out the rest of the season.

He was a second round pick of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. There, he spent 2018 as the no. 1 receiver, but also saw his role diminish because of drops.

Funchess has 164 receptions for 2,265 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career.