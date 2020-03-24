Racist incidents alleged in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Racist incidents have been reported by members of Wausau's Hmong community.

Wausau Police Chief Ben Bliven said he's been in talks with alderperson Mary Thao about claims of racist "attacks" over the weekend.

Thao declined to comment on the issue and directed News 9 to speak with the police.

Chief Bliven declined to comment on the specifics of the incidents, saying they had not been reported directly to the police department.

"I strongly encourage anyone who is experiencing any type of hatred or racism to call into their local law enforcement agency," said Bliven. "The stronger we stand together on that issue, the better off our community is going to be."