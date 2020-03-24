Plenty of clouds for a couple of days.

Today: Mostly cloudy and a bit milder.

High: 44 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some scattered drizzle or sprinkles possible.

Low: 35 Wind: South 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of rain later in the afternoon.

High: 47 Wind: Variable around 5

Not too much sun is in the forecast for the next few days but temps will remain mild. Along with the clouds we will see some precipitation at times.

Today will be dry. There might be a little fog or mist in the air this morning, then we might have a few peeks of sun during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s (near normal) with a southeast wind around 5 to 15 mph. A weak trough of low pressure moving across Wisconsin tonight will produce more clouds and a small chance of drizzle or sprinkles.

A stronger cold front and wave of low pressure will approach the area tomorrow, but it will not produce much chance of precipitation until later in the afternoon. It will start out as rain, then quickly change to snow after dark. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s during the afternoon. Once the snow develops, there could be 1 to 4 inches in some locations. Thankfully, the snow should end before the morning commute on Thursday and temps will not get too cold after the front moves through so the roads should be okay, somewhat snow-covered in spots, but not too icy.

Otherwise, we could see a few breaks of sun on Thursday with highs in the mid 40s.

On Friday the clouds will roll back in with a stronger low pressure system. This will produce a good chance of rain later in the day and this will last into Saturday as well. Temps could be cool enough Friday night and again late Saturday that some of the rain could mix with snow. There is even a chance of some accumulation in the northern half of the area. Again, the roads should not get too slippery because the high temps should remain in the 40s on both days. If we are lucky, partly cloudy skies will develop on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 24-March-2020

On this date in weather history: 1912 - Residents of Kansas City began to dig out from a storm produced 25 inches of snow in 24 hours. The snowfall total was nearly twice that of any other storm of modern record in Kansas City before or since that time. A record 40 inches of snow fell during the month of March that year, and the total for the winter season of 67 inches was also a record. By late February of that year Kansas City had received just six inches of snow. Olathe KS received 37 inches of snow in the snowstorm, establishing a single storm record for the state of Kansas. (23rd-24th) (The Kansas City Weather Almanac) (The Weather Channel)