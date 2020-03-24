Officials: House fire deemed act of arson

STEVENS POINT, Wis (WAOW) -- A house fire in Stevens Point on Monday morning is now being considered an act of arson.

According to a press release, the investigation into the cause of the fire led them to believe it was arson committed by 27-year-old Blaine P. Johnson.

With help of the Portage County Communications Center, they were able to determine Johnson traveled to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport after allegedly setting the fire.

Johnson was located and apprehended at the airport after purchasing a one-way ticket to Atlanta, GA, with the help of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department, per the release.

The suspect was transported back to Portage County Monday night, where he's being held on charges of arson, burglary, theft, criminal damage to property, bail jumping, and violating a restraining order.