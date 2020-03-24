Nursing homes ask community to send letters to residents
(WAOW) -- North Central Health Care is asking the community to help brighten the day of residents at Mount View Care Center and Pine crest nursing home.
As nursing homes across the state are shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employees are hoping community members can share encouraging messages through letters and cards.
You can send letters to the addresses below:
Resident of Mount View Care Center
2400 Marshall Street,
Wausau, WI 54403
Resident of Pine Crest Nursing Home
2100 E 6th Street
Merrill, WI 54452
You can also send an e-card by clicking here.