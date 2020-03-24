North Central Health Care offering telehealth for Patients

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- North Central Health Care is now offering telehealth services for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health care center provides mental health and addiction recovery programs for central Wisconsinites.

The center hopes that by using telehealth, they can keep patients engaged in treatment and healthy during the stay at home order.

There's several ways patients can connect with their providers. Patients can call their provider or connect over video chat from their homes. But, if technology isn't available at home, the clinic is staying open to help make the connection.

"We continue to keep our clinics open... the patients can continue to come in here, we'll set them up in a room with technology and connect them here if they can't do that at home," said CEO of North Central Health Care Michael Loy.

Additionally the crisis line is also still open for those who need it. You can access that by calling 715-845-4326 or 800-799-0122.

If you are struggling with addiction and need extra support during this time below are additional resources you can use: