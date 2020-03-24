Is your job essential?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A statewide order called "Safer at Home" orders those with unessential jobs to stay home.

What is an essential job?

The order categorizes them into essential government functions, essential businesses, essential operations, and minimum basic operations.

Even if your business is not essential, you might be.

That is, if you perform necessary activities to "maintain the value of the business's inventory, preserve the condition of the business's physical plant and equipment, ensure security, process payroll and employee benefits, or for related functions, including where these functions are outsourced to other entities."

Additionally, if you facilitate your business's ability for employees to work remotely, you're necessary.

You can read a complete list of necessary businesses here.

You can read the full order here.