Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce working to help area businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce is actively working to make sure that small to big businesses and organizations don't have to go through feeling the effects of COVID-19 alone.

Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Dave Eckmann said even if you're not a member of the chamber, you can still reach out for help, whether your business or organization is for profit or non-profit.

On Tuesday, the Wausau Chamber was in contact with other chambers across the state during a Small Business Association seminar. The SBA seminar highlight immediate action that businesses in our area can take.

"There will be further details as to how businesses small to large can access funds during this disaster," Eckmann said. "This is now declared an SBA Disaster Loan Program."

For more information on the SBA Disaster Loan Program, you can click here.

The Wausau Chamber is also developing childcare resources and letting the public know which restaurants are offering curbside or delivery services.