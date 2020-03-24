WATCH LIVE @ 1:30: Evers’ first remarks since signing Safer-at-Home order

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is expected to elaborate on the Safer-at-Home order Tuesday afternoon.

The order is expected to go into effect 8 a.m. Mar. 25 until 8 a.m. April 24.

Under this order, Wisconsin residents are able to:

Perform tasks essential to maintain health and safety, such as obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor;

Get necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family or household members, such as getting food and supplies, pet food and supplies necessary for staying at home;

Care for a family member in another household; and

Care for older adults, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or other vulnerable persons.

Businesses allowed to operate under the Safer at Home order include, but are not limited to:

Health care operations, including home health workers;

Critical infrastructure;

Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise vulnerable individuals;

Fresh and non-perishable food retailers, including convenience stores, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and food banks;

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food and goods directly to residences;

Pharmacies, health care supply stores and health care facilities;

Child care facilities, with some limitations;

Gas stations and auto repair facilities;

Banks;

Laundry businesses, dry cleaners and services necessary for maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of a residence, including garbage collection;

Hardware stores, plumbers, and electricians;

Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning;

Roles required for any business to maintain minimum basic operations, which includes security, and payroll; and

Law and safety, and essential government functions will continue under the recommended action.

*******************

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will order the closure of non-essential businesses starting Tuesday; tells residents to stay home.

Evers tweeted Monday that he would be signing the order on Tuesday. It comes after Evers already ordered K-12 schools and a host of other businesses closed, including bars, restaurants and hair salons, and limited gatherings to no more than 10 people.

But the newer, tighter restriction mirrors what other states have done, including neighboring Illinois.

Evers tweeted on the matter Monday morning:

We have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of the people of our state as we have responded to COVID-19. We’ve taken important steps, but folks, time is of the essence. So today I’m announcing we'll be issuing a #SaferAtHome order tomorrow. Here’s what this means ⬇️ — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 23, 2020

Read the full thread here.

This story is breaking and developing. Check back for additional updates.