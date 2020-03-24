Gov. Evers elaborates on safer at home order

Gov. Evers elaborates on safer at home orderUpdated
Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is elaborating on the safer at home order.
If you are unsure if your business falls into the essential or non-essential category you are asked to contact the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation here.
The order is expected to go into effect 8 a.m. Mar. 25 until 8 a.m. April 24.
Under this order, Wisconsin residents are able to:
- Perform tasks essential to maintain health and safety, such as obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor;
- Get necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family or household members, such as getting food and supplies, pet food and supplies necessary for staying at home;
- Care for a family member in another household; and
- Care for older adults, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or other vulnerable persons.
Businesses allowed to operate under the Safer at Home order include, but are not limited to:
- Health care operations, including home health workers;
- Critical infrastructure;
- Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise vulnerable individuals;
- Fresh and non-perishable food retailers, including convenience stores, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and food banks;
- Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food and goods directly to residences;
- Pharmacies, health care supply stores and health care facilities;
- Child care facilities, with some limitations;
- Gas stations and auto repair facilities;
- Banks;
- Laundry businesses, dry cleaners and services necessary for maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of a residence, including garbage collection;
- Hardware stores, plumbers, and electricians;
- Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning;
- Roles required for any business to maintain minimum basic operations, which includes security, and payroll; and
- Law and safety, and essential government functions will continue under the recommended action.