Gov. Evers elaborates on safer at home order

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is elaborating on the safer at home order.

If you are unsure if your business falls into the essential or non-essential category you are asked to contact the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation here.

The order is expected to go into effect 8 a.m. Mar. 25 until 8 a.m. April 24.

Under this order, Wisconsin residents are able to:

Perform tasks essential to maintain health and safety, such as obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor;

Get necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family or household members, such as getting food and supplies, pet food and supplies necessary for staying at home;

Care for a family member in another household; and

Care for older adults, minors, dependents, people with disabilities or other vulnerable persons.

Businesses allowed to operate under the Safer at Home order include, but are not limited to: