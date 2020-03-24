Emergency situation in Adams prompts ‘shelter in place’ order from sheriff

ADAMS (WKOW) -- Authorities are responding to an emergency situation in Adams and are asking for those nearby to shelter in place and the general public to avoid the area.

An alert from the Adams County Sheriff's Office said the "emergency situation" is at the intersection of West Commerce and South Vincennes Street in Adams.

Sheriff Brent York said there was no danger to the public but asked people to avoid the area for "scene safety" reasons. The situation began around 1 p.m.

More information will be put out as it becomes available, York said.