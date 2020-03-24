COVID-19 cases at 457 in Wisconsin, 5 deaths reported as Evers orders safer at home

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Confirmed COVID-19 cases are now at 457 with 5 deaths reported.

Governor Tony Evers along with health officials held a meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the safer at home order.

Wisconsin health officials say data shows if they don't not take measures like safer at home there would likely be more than 1,000 deaths in Wisconsin by early April. They also believe there would be over 20,000 cases by that time.