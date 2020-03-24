Central Wisconsin businesses working to bring beauty to Downtown Wausau

Three central Wisconsin businesses are working to bring some beauty to downtown Wausau.

Krueger Floral donated flowers to a florist and photographer, which they then used to decorate the 400 Block earlier today.

They are hoping the colorful decor gives people something to enjoy.

Due to the effect COVID-19 has had on local businesses, the flowers used would have been thrown away.

"It just makes me so happy to see something done with them," said Fawn Mueller, owner of Inspired by Nature Flower Design. "Otherwise, they would have just perished."

"People are very scared and anything we can do to keep some sense of normalcy is what we're going to try to do right now," said Natashia Langhnan, owner of Natashia Nicole Photography.

They are also leaving bouquets in front of businesses in downtown. It's something they're calling "#FlowerBombWausau."