Aspirus to hold multiple press conferences a week for COVID-19 updates

WAUSAU (WAOW)- Aspirus Hospital held its first of many press conferences on Tuesday in regards to COVID-19.

The hospital now requires screenings for anyone who enters the building.

Based on information from other states, they are preparing for a "surge of patients," but they hope it won't be a large surge.

Hospital leaders tell News 9 they are paying close attention to their supply inventory and are adequately prepared.

"We've got several models that we are using to understand the rates at which we may see patients across our health system, but at this point we're making our own judgments and planning for, basically, worst-case scenario," said Jess Tischer, the Incident Commander at Aspirus.

Aspirus has placed orders for additional COVID-19 testing materials but are not sure when they will get them.