Area woman provides homemade masks for healthcare workers

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- As medical facilities deal with a shortage of protective equipment, an area woman is taking it upon herself to provide hand-sewn facial masks for those in the frontlines of COVID-19.

In the past few weeks, some facilities have had to reuse masks in the midst of the pandemic -- something healthcare providers normally would not be doing. Some were told they have to continue their work without them.

Now, Alissandra Aderholdt is working with several others, including kids, to make masks at home.

"Right now, we are trying to focus on those healthcare workers that are in the front lines. They are told they can't have any and we would want them to have the supplies they would need if we were to get sick, so we are just trying to get them the things that they need," Aderholdt said.

So far, over 100 requests have been completed.

After the masks are shipped to hospitals, they will go through a sanitizing procedure before healthcare workers are able to use them.