Area sidewalk messages preach positivity and leave activities for children

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Messages on the south east side neighborhood in Wausau are preaching positivity and sidewalk games are giving children something to do outside

On Weston Avenue and Emerson Street messages such as "Be Sweet" and "Keep Shining" and games such as hopscotch and tic-tac-toe line the sidewalks.

The hope is that the messages and games put a smile on people's faces.

"Since we can't go out and do very much right now we thought we'd bring some joy to the neighborhood and kind of imitate the smart track that they have at John Marshall School," said Amber Gober who along with her daughters drew some of the pictures.

News 9's own Courtney Terlecki and Ally Peters even drew messages that read "Keep Shining" and "Keep Growing"