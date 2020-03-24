Area restaurant working through challenges caused by COVID-19 mandates

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Restaurants across the state are feeling the effects of state mandates enforcing restrictions because of the grwoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers mandated restaurants to only allow delivery or carry-out options.

"Great American Takeout Day" is March 24, but it's more important this time around to help support local restaurants during the pandemic. The owner of La Taqueria in Wausau, Luis Melendez, said the restaurant and its employees are finding ways to stay positive and adjust with the ongoing changes.

"Things are not normal," Melendez said. "It affects everyone. It’s not just us (restaurant industry) and it’s not just me; it’s my staff, their families, their homes, and all of the support staff that goes along with that. That includes the food providers, the distributors, even down to the farmers.”

Melendez said with knowing how it affects everyone, they're having to take things one day at a time.

"We’re adjusting staff, ordering, scheduling, power, things that we order, and trying to keep the minimum enough to keep it going,” Melendez stated.

Something else they've had to adjust is losing the crowds and the large amounts of business that crowds bring with them on the inside of the restaurant.

La Taqueria, like many restaurants during this time, are having to offer takeout and curbside pickup.

“We’ve added an extra phone line to handle the larger amount of calls coming in, and we’re currently trying to add online ordering to our website to keep business moving forward," Melendez added.

Melendez also said the most important thing to remember during this time is everyone doing their part to prevent the spread of the virus.