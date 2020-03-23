Wood County requests personal protective equipment donations

Wood County public health officials are requesting donations of personal protective equipment to supplement existing supplies in the event that there is a surge of patients.

Personal protective equipment items request include N95 respirators, surgical masks, gowns, gloves, face shields, and safety glasses/goggles.

The Wood County Health Department is encouraging all outpatient surgical and procedural centers, ambulatory surgery centers, dental providers, veterinarians, schools, construction companies, nail/hair salons, and other to donate their unused personal protective equipment that is not immediately needed to assist healthcare providers, healthcare facilities and first responders.

Donations can be made to the Wood County Health Department and will be distributed where needed. To make arrangements for a donation, call the Wood County Health Department at 715-421-8911.