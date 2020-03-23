Where have severe t-storms hit so far this season in the U.S.?

Fortunately we have not had any severe thunderstorms in northcentral Wisconsin yet this early spring season through March 23rd. In time of course that will be changing. For now the focus has been south of the Badger State where the warmer weather has already moved in.

Check out the graphics below from the Storm Prediction Center which show were Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Watches have been issued so far.

It appears the most Tornado Watches so far have been issued for the area from Arkansas to western Kentucky, as well as in Mississippi and Alabama.

So what exactly are historic probabilities of various types of severe weather at this time of the year?

As you see there is just a tiny chance of hail greater than .75 inch in diameter at this time of the year over the southern half of Wisconsin. The chances increase steadily as you go down toward Oklahoma.

The same type of pattern shows up with the tornado probabilities for March 25th. The main chance runs from the Southern Plains along the Gulf Coast States and up to Tennessee.

Just looking ahead a bit...the severe thunderstorm wind probability by April 8th does sneak up into central Wisconsin. However there is still a greater chance of damaging wind from Illinois and Indiana southward to the Gulf Coast.

Coming up in a few weeks we will be passing along severe weather safety tips for Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. Stay tuned for that!