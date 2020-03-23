Vilas County snowmobile fatality

The Vilas County Dispatch Center received a 911 call on Wednesday, March 18, reporting a snowmobile accident that occurred in the woods just off of Korth Lake, Lincoln Township, Vilas County, WI.

Upon arrival of emergency services, CPR was being performed on the operator. The female operator was taken to Eagle River Memorial Hospital and was then airlifted to Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

On March 19, the female passed away due to the injuries she sustained from the snowmobile crash. The female was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The female was identified as Amanda Marie Thacker, age 30, from the Eagle River area.