Unsettled weather this week

It looks like a rather unsettled and cloudy weather pattern will hang with us in Wisconsin through Saturday before some changes take hold. Monday night should be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows should reach around 29 with light winds. Tuesday looks mostly cloudy to a few peeks of sunshine. Highs could reach the mid 40s with south winds of 10-15 mph. A weak disturbance will slide through Tuesday evening and night causing a small chance of drizzle and flurries. Lows should drop back to the lower 30s.

Wednesday will once again be mostly cloudy but relatively mild with highs in the upper 40s. A wave of low pressure will approach late in the day from the Central Plains. It should cause rain to break out across our region in the afternoon and linger into the evening. We could get something like .25 to .50 inch of rain in our area. As it turns cooler Wednesday night, some of the rain could mix with or turn to wet snow. We can't rule out a few inches of snow accumulation in parts of central or northern Wisconsin as temperatures drop to the upper 20s to near 30. Stay tuned for updates on the snow potential.

Thursday will be fairly quiet with possibly a few breaks of sunshine. A weak disturbance will pass south of Wisconsin and will provide just a slight chance of a light shower in the afternoon for the southern part of the News 9 area. Highs should reach the lower 40s.

The next wave of low pressure will approach Friday afternoon. It will keep skies mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. There is a good chance of some rain Friday afternoon, and it could once again mix with snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Right now it looks like the precipitation will end by early afternoon Saturday. Highs will stay in the mid 40s.

Finally we may get a few days with more sunshine come Sunday and next Monday. Highs are expected to be in the 40s Sunday but bounce up into the lower to mid 50s next Monday. That will definitely feel nice!

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:20 p.m., 23-March 2020

On this date in weather history:

1913 - A vicious tornado hit the city of Omaha, NE. The tornado struck during the late afternoon on Easter Sunday, and in just twelve minutes cut a swath of total destruction five miles long and two blocks wide across the city killing 94 persons and causing 3.5 million dollars property damage. (David Ludlum)

1916 - Pocatello, ID, received a record 14.6 inches of snow in 24 hours. (The Weather Channel)