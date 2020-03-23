United States Attorney talks with News 9 about COVID-19 fraud hotline

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)--The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin talked with News 9 about fraud schemes related to COVID-19.

Scott Blader told News 9 in a phone interview that the U.S. Attorney's Office and U.S. Department of Justice has set up a hotline for people to call.

"Individuals or businesses that are selling fake cures or testing kits for COVID-19 online or telephonically. We're asking that the public look for those scams and if they're aware of them to indentify them and then call the hotline," he said.

People can call National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline (1-866- 720-5721) or to the NCDF e-mail address disaster@leo.gov.