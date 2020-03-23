Stevens Point Police Chief on unpaid leave, accused of drinking on the job

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point Police Chief is on a 15-day suspension without pay. The police and fire commission made the decision saying Marty Skibba violated department rules.

They say Skibba will also be required to comply with counseling services and provide a medical report before returning to work.

Skibba was under investigation for drinking alcohol during the regular workday and had open liquor bottles in his police car. Skibba says he had experienced some personal issues which influenced his behavior.