Senior centers working to keep residents engaged

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Senior centers across the country, and here in central Wisconsin, are working to keep residents from feeling socially isolated while they are isolated physically.

Primrose Retirement Communities in Wausau says it had to close the indoor bar and cancel activities.

Instead, staff are doing events like a "cocktail happy-hour" where they brought drinks to the rooms of individual residents. They also are distributing crafts and conversations to each room.

Nicki Courtright works there, she said, "just finding other unique ways to keep spirits up and keep people connected at the same time, and balanced of course. "

In Portage County, the health care center said it is bringing new "Web-ex communications" to residents. Hoping to bridge the gap between seniors and the outside world.