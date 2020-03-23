Screening procedures at area hospital entrances now in place

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- At Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, you can no longer just walk into the hospital.

Before you're able to get through, you'll now be stopped by a group of hospital employees.

The screening process is now in place to continue to protect the safety of hospital employees and other patients. Upon arrival your temperature will be taken. After your temperature indicates that you do not have a fever, then you will be asked a series of questions related to recent travel and potential signs of symptoms.

"Depending on what their temperature is and how they answer these questions, they can either go into the hospital or we turn them away,” Aspirus Registered Nurse Ciarra Lorge said.

If you're turned away, you're encouraged to call 1-844-568-0701 for further assistance.