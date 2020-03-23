Packers starting COVID-19 community relief fund with $1.5 million

The Green Bay Packers are establishing a COVID-19 community relief fund with $1.5 million through Packers Give Back.

The fund will assist efforts in the Brown County and Milwaukee areas.

They're giving $1 million to the Brown County-directed fund and $500,000 to support initiatives in the Milwaukee area.

“We are facing an unprecedented challenge in our communities,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We know our nonprofit support agencies will be performing their usual excellent work, but they’ll need additional resources as various needs and gaps in coverage develop in the coming weeks and months. The Packers are committed to supporting them now and into the future as we all work together to weather this difficult time.

This support is in addition to last week’s $30,000 donation from Packers Give Back to benefit the Brown County United Way’s Emergency Response Fund for those impacted by COVID-19.

Additionally, Mark and Laurie Murphy have donated $240,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in Green Bay and Door County.