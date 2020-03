STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Several fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Stevens Point.

Officials said the call came in just after 6:00 a.m. Monday.

The two-story house is located near the intersection of 4th Avenue and Smith Street.

A News 9 reporter on scene could still see smoke coming out of the home, as of 7:15 a.m.

It's unknown if anyone was inside when the fire started.

Stay tuned to News 9 as this story develops.