Northwood counties asking vacation home owners not to visit right now

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Oneida, Vilas and Ashland counties are asking people with vacation homes in the Northwoods to stay away for now.

The counties issuing the travel warnings due to the spread of COVID-19 across the Badger State.

The Vilas County release saying, "Due to high community transmission in certain areas of the State, Vilas County is recommending that you stay in your home area if you have a seasonal or second home in Vilas County. Due to our very limited healthcare infrastructure, please do not visit us now. "

The release also states those who have already come up to their vacation homes need to quarantine for 14 days.

Kerri Olson live in Price County. She said her neighborhood is about half permanent residents and half seasonal. She said she's concerned people won't take travel warnings seriously.

"Are they thinking about 'oh I've been quarantined or in the house for a while, let's go up there are kind of get a break from home.' But by doing that because they're going to have to use some services like a gas station, a grocery store, they risk bringing the virus up," Olson said.

For more information about COVID-19 and restriction in various counties, you can head to the respective counties health department website.