Milwaukee County reports state’s fifth COVID-19 death

MADISON (WKOW) — A fifth Wisconsin patient has died from the coronavirus.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said the 54-year-old man died from coronavirus complications.

The man had been hospitalized for a short time prior to his death, according to WISN-TV.

He is the third fatality in Milwaukee County from COVID-19.

The first was a man in his 50's from Fond du Lac County.

The second was a man in his 90's from Ozaukee County.

The state is expected to post new numbers this afternoon.