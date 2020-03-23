Marathon County Public Library to offer virtual story time for children

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)--The Marathon County Public Library will hold a virtual story time for children from March 23-27

Each morning at 10 a.m. a children's librarian will hold a 15-minute story time that will also feature a song.

The hope is that even with the libraries closed, the readings will instill a love of books in children.

"We're gonna try something out this week called virtual story time so basically we're gonna read some fun books, keep it light and entertaining. Our very first book we're gonna read is called Creepy Carrots," said Taylor Weinfurter, a children's librarian

The library's Facebook page can be found here.