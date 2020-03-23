Local mother steps up to help community during COVID-19 pandemic

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- A local mother from Kronenwetter wanted to find a way to support community residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

She decided, with the limited resources right now, to make a Facebook group to do just that. The page is called Wausau Area Coronavirus Needs Connection.

The page will be used as a hub for anyone in the area to offer or ask for help, whether it be meals for families in need, tracking down cleaning supplies, or even a babysitter. She is also putting together a list of helpful resources throughout the community for easy access.

"The needs right now are so sporadic in the sense that, are the grocery shelves stocked, are you even able to go to the grocery store? Some people can't even go because they have young kids, they can't leave them home and they can't depend on someone to watch them right now," said Tamara Niewolny, creator of the Wausau Area Coronavirus Needs Connection Facebook group.

Niewolny says the goal is to make a difference every day, and one way is to help one another.