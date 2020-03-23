Lawn and landscape update

I am pleased to launch this blog column. The focus will be to write on lawn and landscape topics, but I know there will be times when I comment on other things.

Why am I writing a column on the lawn and landscape? Prior to my current career in meteorology I worked as a Landscape Designer for about 10 years in Ohio, after obtaining a B.S. Degree in Landscape Horticulture from Michigan State University. While I no longer do any design work, I still enjoy the lawn and landscape tasks at my home, as well as provide advice to others at times.

I admit that I am not an expert on lawns, but have years of experience maintaining my lawn that is about 13,000 square feet.

So, here we go.

The first topic will be getting starting on a new growing season.

Even though it is not quite time to begin mowing, etc. this is the time to assess the status of the lawn and landscape as the winter ends.

Much of central and northern Wisconsin had a generous snow cover from mid to late November through mid March. While snow cover is good to help minimize frost heaving, it can allow for other issues.

First is the concern with damage to the lawn from field voles and mice. In general an active and healthy lawn can recover from some of the tracks and tunneling these animals do during the winter. There have been times when the winter damage covers a large enough area to require repair.

Field vole-burrowing tracks are evident in the lower half of the photo

There are often instances when rabbits, deer, and even mice will chew small branches of shrubs and trees to gain nutrition during periods when snow cover reduces access to ground forage. I have found there has been quite a bit of damage to shrubs and trees in my yard this past winter from this feeding.

Winter damage to fir tree branch from likely rabbit foraging