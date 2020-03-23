 Skip to Content

Hill talks continue as Trump appears to waffle on shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Top Trump administration officials and congressional leaders are struggling to finalize a nearly $2 trillion economic rescue package as the coronavirus crisis deepened.  

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, is suggesting he has qualms about extending the current 15-day suggested shutdown.  

Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on "CBS This Morning," that, "Things are going to get worse before they get better."  

But only hours before the surgeon-general's dire warning, Trump suggested in a tweet that the remedies may be more harmful than the outbreak in a tweet that contradicted the advice of medical experts across the nation.  

Trump officials and congressional leaders resume negotiations Monday morning.

