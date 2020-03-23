Gov. Evers to order closure of non-essential businesses starting Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will order the closure of non-essential businesses starting Tuesday; tells residents to stay home.

Evers tweeted Monday that he would be signing the order on Tuesday. It comes after Evers already ordered K-12 schools and a host of other businesses closed, including bars, restaurants and hair salons, and limited gatherings to no more than 10 people.

But the newer, tighter restriction mirrors what other states have done, including neighboring Illinois.

Evers tweeted on the matter Monday morning:

We have been working hard to ensure the health and safety of the people of our state as we have responded to COVID-19. We’ve taken important steps, but folks, time is of the essence. So today I’m announcing we'll be issuing a #SaferAtHome order tomorrow. Here’s what this means ⬇️ — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 23, 2020

Read the full thread here.

This story is breaking and developing. Check back for additional updates.