Gov. Evers to order closure of non-essential businesses starting Tuesday

Last updated today at 10:18 am
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers will order the closure of non-essential businesses starting Tuesday; tells residents to stay home.

Evers tweeted Monday that he would be signing the order on Tuesday. It comes after Evers already ordered K-12 schools and a host of other businesses closed, including bars, restaurants and hair salons, and limited gatherings to no more than 10 people.  

But the newer, tighter restriction mirrors what other states have done, including neighboring Illinois.

Evers tweeted on the matter Monday morning:

This story is breaking and developing. Check back for additional updates.

