Golden retriever who starred in Super Bowl ad has died

MADISON (WKOW) -- The dog who was cared for by the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, leading to a Super Bowl commercial, has died.

The death was announced on an Instagram page dedicated to the dog.

Scout, a golden retriever diagnosed with terminal cancer, was cared for at UW. Scout's owner, WeatherTech CEO David MacNeil, said doctors initially told him to put the dog down, but he continued to look for treatment options.

Scout also starred in WeatherTech's 2019 Superbowl commercial.

The 7-year-old dog was diagnosed with cancer on his heart after collapsing at home. According to the new advertisement, he had a one percent chance of survival.

At the time, Scout was given one month to live. The UW Veterinary Care team developed a cutting-edge treatment plan that has almost completely eliminated the tumor.

In return, MacNeil and WeatherTech fully funded a Super Bowl ad that follows Scout's recovery story. This is the first time UW–Madison has been the subject of a Super Bowl commercial. It was created by Chicago-based agency Pinnacle Advertising and filmed in December at the school and its teaching hospital.