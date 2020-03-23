Dreary but seasonal week ahead

Dust off the umbrellas- A pretty soggy and active weather week ahead with multiple little systems coming through that could bring some sort of precipitation chance for each and every day.

Besides some lingering snow showers (until about 7/8 AM), today will be mainly dry. Temperatures will be seasonal for this time of year, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows tonight will dip just slightly below freezing, bottoming out around 30.

Tuesday will be another mostly dry day- the potential for any precip will be very late overnight into Wednesday morning. Mostly cloudy conditions will stick with us but temperatures will warm past today, getting to the mid to upper 40s.

A larger system that could contain both rain and snow will develop Wednesday and linger into Thursday. Early indications show some areas, mainly north, could see some snow accumulation.

We're keeping our eye on a potential weather system to close out the workweek that could bring more rain as well but the latest data has moved this significantly to our south so we may be out of the woods on this one.

For the most part, temperatures will hold pretty steady and mild this week with highs in the 40s range and lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Have a great day! -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk March 23, 2020 at 2:30 AM

On this day in weather history 1913 - A vicious tornado hit the city of Omaha, NE. The tornado struck during the late afternoon on Easter Sunday, and in just twelve minutes cut a swath of total destruction five miles long and two blocks wide across the city killing 94 persons and causing 3.5 million dollars property damage. (David Ludlum)