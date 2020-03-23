Dollar General to hire 50,000 new employees

(WAOW) -- Dollar General says it wants to hire up to 50,000 new employees by the end of April, according to a press release.

The effort comes during a heightened demand for household items during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer. “The Dollar General family continues to do its part in helping our customers and neighbors during these unprecedented times."