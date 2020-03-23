Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 416 Monday

Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 416 MondayNew
MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has risen to 416.
According to Wisconsin's Department of Health Services, 35 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Sunday.
The Milwaukee County medical examiner has reported one additional death, bringing the state total to five.
There have been 7,050 negative tests so far.
Wisconsin COVID-19 Test Results
|Test Results
|Number of People as of 3/23/2020
|Negative
|7050
|Positive
|416
|Deaths
|5