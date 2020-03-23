 Skip to Content

Confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 416 Monday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has risen to 416.

According to Wisconsin's Department of Health Services, 35 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Sunday.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner has reported one additional death, bringing the state total to five.

There have been 7,050 negative tests so far.

Wisconsin COVID-19 Test Results
Test ResultsNumber of People as of 3/23/2020
Negative7050
Positive416
Deaths5

