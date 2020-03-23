Celebrating 103rd birthday through a window and a few screens

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With senior home visits restricted, one family found a creative way to celebrate their grandmother's 103rd birthday.

Family gathered around a window and computer screens to wish a happy birthday to the one they call "Nonny."

Leah Gaworek was front-and-center at Nonny's window in Benedictine Living Community.

She drove from Green Bay to see her grandmother, but that's nothing new. Gaworek has made a point of celebrating Nonny's birthday every year with the best cake possible.

"Because life is too short for bad cake," said Gaworek.

This year, she knew things would have to be a little different.

Gaworek said, "I thought well even if it's just a visit outside her window, her nursing home window, that's better than nothing."

As for Nonny, her real name is Jeanette Vincelli. Her family says she immigrated to America from Holland in August of 1923 at the age of 6.

During World War II, she was a young wife and new mother.

Those kids grew up, became parents, and eventually grandparents.

With three new generations under her belt, Jeanette heard cheers of "happy birthday" over a video chat. Her family had called in from 23 different homes.

"This is a time to innovate," said Gaworek, "think positive and keep in touch with those who are nearest and dearest to you at all times."