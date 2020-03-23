Biden urges Trump to use full federal authority

ATLANTA (AP) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday urged President Donald Trump to use the full force of federal authority in the fight against the coronavirus.

Biden gave an online address from his Delaware home imploring Trump to "start acting like" the wartime president Trump claims to be.

The former vice president also chided Republicans on Capitol Hill for pushing an economic stabilization bill that he said contains a "$500 million slush fund" for big corporations, rather than prioritizing workers.

Biden's remarks were the first of what his campaign describes as regular updates and commentary Biden will give as a counter to Trump's appearances in the White House briefing room.

The 77-year-old Biden complimented Trump for activating the National Guard in New York, California and Washington.

Biden said Trump also should call up the military's medical reserve forces and activate more state guards to erect temporary hospitals around the country.

He also criticized Trump's apparent reluctance to use the Defense Production Act to compel American firms to meet certain supply shortages, especially masks, gloves and respirators.