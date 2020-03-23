Area hospital pharmacy prepares to care for future COVID-19 patients if virus spreads

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Right now there are still only two confirmed COVID-19 cases in central Wisconsin. However, pharmacists with Aspirus Hospital in Wausau are prepared if the virus spreads within Marathon County.

Pharmacists with the Aspirus Department of Pharmacy said they've been reviewing other facilities plans that have had a high level of COVID-19 infected patients, like New Jersey and Washington State.

This gives pharmacy officials a better idea of what medications to have on hand, aside from ones already used for non COVID-19 patients.

"There can be 10 to 12,000 doses of medications everyday, so we are expecting that to easily double or triple when we see a higher level of patients with COVID-19 infections,” Aspirus System Director of Pharmacy Jill Michaud said.

Michaud added that it's important that the pharmacy has first, second, and third options of medications avaialable.

The Aspirus Department of Pharmacy is also encouraging residents to stay home as much as possible to help keep the number of cases in Marathon County low, as well as helping to reduce the cases throughout the state.