Amid non-essential business closures, Greenheck will stay open

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Monday morning, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced the closing of all non-essential businesses. However, Greenheck will remain open.

A global company, Greenheck manufactures its products in one of eight facilities across the world. They have served hospitals, office buildings, hotels, restaurants, and schools since 1947.

Since then, the company has also given businesses reliable air by providing heading ventilation and cooling equipment.

Because of its work, Greenheck is considered an essential business during this time.

"We're kind of facing a national crisis with the need to build and convert existing medical facilities to give healthcare professionals added capacity," said Tim Kilgor, Greenheck president of sales and marketing.

Since Greenheck will remain open, they're closely monitoring CDC guidelines and suggestions from local health departments.