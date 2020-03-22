Wisconsin approved for federal disaster loans for small businesses

MADISON (WKOW) -- Small businesses in Wisconsin are now eligible for federal disaster loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help them get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers requested the assistance on March 18 and announced the SBA's approval on March 20.

“This is very good news for Wisconsin businesses that have already suffered financial losses due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” Evers said in announcing the SBA approval. “With the SBA loans now available to our state, small businesses and their employees have a little more certainty over their financial futures. This is another step in providing much-needed assistance to Wisconsin's small businesses.”

According to Gov. Evers, businesses and nonprofits may qualify for up to $2 million in loans to cover losses resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The interest rate on loans for businesses is 3.75 percent and 2.75 percent for nonprofits.

Businesses and nonprofits can start their applications at www.sba.gov/disaster.