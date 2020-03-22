Stevens Point officilas searching for missing woman

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -- Stevens Point officials are searching for a missing woman, a press release says.

Per the Stevens Point Police Department, the woman was last seen Saturday at a boat landing area near the Wisconsin River. Officials add they located a vehicle in the area, along with "a set of shoe prints heading to the water."

The woman, according to the release, was described as 76 years old, white with unknown clothing. No further information has been issued to this point.

Officials are searching the 200 block of Franklin St. and the Wisconsin River, according to the release.