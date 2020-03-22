Reasonably mild, but unsettled this week

Evening: Increasing clouds, a few snow showers and freezing drizzle possible north of Wausau. Breezy early.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered snow showers and freezing drizzle north of the Wausau, flurries and some freezing drizzle south.

Low: 29

Wind: SE/S 5-10

Monday: Flurries and some freezing drizzle possible early, then becoming partly sunny. Warmer.

High: 42

Wind: West ~5

The light snowfall overnight was followed by sunshine and breezy southeast to south winds. Highs ranged through the 30s, with some low 40s south.

The week ahead will feature a slightly above-average temperature pattern, along with chances of light precipitation as several waves of low pressure track through the region.

Cloud cover will increase this evening. A few snow showers and some drizzle will be possible north of Wausau. Tonight scattered snow showers and freezing drizzle are expected north, with flurries and some light freezing rain possible south. The chance of flurries and some freezing drizzle will linger into Monday morning, then peeks of sunshine are expected.

Tuesday will be breezy at times, along with a chance of a few showers during the afternoon and evening which could mix with snow.

Light rain is expected to develop Wednesday and continue into the night, possibly mixing with snow after dark.

The chance of light rain, or a rain/snow mix will return as the day progresses Friday, then continue at night through Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend forecast looks to be dry.

Have a good night and a magnificent Monday! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. March 22, 2020



