How you can help local businesses and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With businesses closing and restaurant guests no longer allowed to sit down and eat, you may be wondering how you can help.

The Wausau River District has information dedicated to helping local businesses during this time of need. A few ways to help include purchasing gift cards, leaving a review, shopping online, promoting your favorite places on social media, shopping over the phone or even ordering take out.

"We are also currently working on an online shopping store, if you will, which will have a listing of all the retailers downtown that have options online for you to you know support," said Blake Opal-Wahoske, executive director for the Wausau River District.

