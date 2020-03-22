BBB warns of scams related to proposed government relief checks

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Better Business Bureau is warning that scammers are reaching out to people over social media claiming that they might be eligible for proposed COVID-19 government grants.

The BBB says scammers are taking advantage of the recent news related to the potential stimulus plan, which includes proposed checks for every American.

Apparently, scammers are sending messages or making social media posts that claim folks have qualified for a special government grant.

The message or post prompts you to click on a link that takes you to what seems like an official website.

Then the site asks for you to enter your personal information and/or banking details to verify you identity and process your grant.

Scammers are also targeting people through text messages and phone calls, also prompting them to click on a link.

The link leads you to a website claiming to be a government agency called "U.S. Emergency Grants Federation," which requests your Social Security number.

BBB Scam Tracker is warning you to not click on the link. By clicking on the link, these sites can download a software onto your phone and use that information for identity theft.

The BBB says government agencies would not reach out to you over social media, and a real government agency would not ask you to pay for a processing fee.

You can find the official list of all U.S. federal grant-making agencies at this link.