AT&T to retroactively waive customer fees amid pandemic

(WAOW) -- AT&T announced Sunday it will waive domestic wireless voice and data overage fees for customers nationwide.

According to a press release from AT&T, the fees will be retroactively waived to March 13.

AT&T adds it "will not terminate the service of any wireless, home phone or broadband residential or small business customer because of their inability to pay their bill due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic," per the release.