100 new COVID-19 cases Sunday brings Wisconsin total to 381

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has risen to 381.

According to Wisconsin's Department of Health Services, 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, putting the number of statewide cases at 381.

The DHS did not report any new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday.

Test Results Number of People Negative 6230 Positive 381

Dane County also saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, rising from 49 cases on Saturday to 61 on Sunday.

Jefferson County confirmed its second COVID-19 case on Sunday as well. Jefferson County Health officials said that both cases were related to domestic travel.