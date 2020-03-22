100 new COVID-19 cases Sunday brings Wisconsin total to 381

100 new COVID-19 cases Sunday brings Wisconsin total to 381New
MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has risen to 381.
According to Wisconsin's Department of Health Services, 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, putting the number of statewide cases at 381.
The DHS did not report any new deaths related to COVID-19 Sunday.
|Test Results
|Number of People
|Negative
|6230
|Positive
|381
Dane County also saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, rising from 49 cases on Saturday to 61 on Sunday.
Jefferson County confirmed its second COVID-19 case on Sunday as well. Jefferson County Health officials said that both cases were related to domestic travel.