WI COVID-19 cases at 281, 4 deaths now reported

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has risen by 75, now up to 281. Four deaths have also been reported.

Cases grew significantly in Milwaukee Co. where there are 126 people with COVID-19 and there have been two deaths.

Dane Co. has the second most cases at 49. There are still only two people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Central Wisconsin, one in Wood Co. and one in Marathon Co.

Here's what we know about the people who have died: