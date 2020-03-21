WI COVID-19 cases at 281, 4 deaths now reported

WI COVID-19 cases at 281, 4 deaths now reportedUpdated
Wisconsin (WAOW) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has risen by 75, now up to 281. Four deaths have also been reported.
Cases grew significantly in Milwaukee Co. where there are 126 people with COVID-19 and there have been two deaths.
Dane Co. has the second most cases at 49. There are still only two people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Central Wisconsin, one in Wood Co. and one in Marathon Co.
Here's what we know about the people who have died:
- The first was a man in his 50's from Fond du Lac County.
- The second was a man in his 90's from Ozaukee County.
- The third was a 66-year-old man from Milwaukee County.
- The fourth was a 69-year-old man from another state in Milwaukee County at the time.